Joselu starts up front as Newcastle United welcome West Ham United.

Joselu has been named up front for Newcastle United as they welcome West Ham United this afternoon with both sides still searching for their first point of the new season.

The summer signing from Stoke City leads the line in place of Daryl Murphy, who drops to the bench in the only change from last weekend's 1-0 loss at Huddersfield Town.

Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez and Christian Atsu provide Joselu with attacking support, with Isaac Hayden and Mikel Merino continuing in a holding role.

Javi Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Chancel Mbemba and Ciaran Clark are unchanged in the back four ahead of Rob Elliot between the sticks.

Rolando Aarons has overcome a late fitness test after picking up a knock during the 3-2 loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in midweek and takes a spot on the bench.

For the visiting Hammers, Manuel Lanzini is named among the substitutes as he gears up for his first appearance of the season, having been out with a knee problem picked up in pre-season.

Slaven Bilic makes three changes from the side that were defeated 3-2 at Southampton last time out, with Angelo Ogbonna and James Collins coming into the back four alongside Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell.

As a result Jose Fonte drops to the bench, while Winston Reid misses out through a calf injury.

Edimilson Fernandes comes in for the suspended Marko Arnautovic in the middle of the park alongside Michail Antonio, Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

Javier Hernandez, who scored both goals against the Saints, continues his strike partnership with Andre Ayew and Joe Hart keeps his place in goal.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Mbemba, Clark; Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu

Subs: Woodman, Gamez, Saivet, Diame, Aarons, Murphy, Mitrovic

West Ham United: Hart; Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes; Ayew, Hernandez

Subs: Adrian, Fonte, Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Sakho, Masuaku

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from the North East this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.