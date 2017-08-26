Report: Slaven Bilic's West Ham United job put under review

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
A report claims that West Ham United could sack Slaven Bilic during the international break and turn to Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez to replace him.
West Ham United are considering parting company with manager Slaven Bilic following Saturday's heavy defeat to Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Hammers fell to a 3-0 loss at St James' Park to remain without a point in their first three Premier League games of the season.

Sky Sports News reports that co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan are tempted to dismiss Bilic as they feel that the team's performance was "totally unacceptable".

It is suggested that United chiefs are reviewing the ex-Croatia manager's position and will make a decision during the two-week international break.

Speaking to the media following his side's latest loss, the 48-year-old admitted that he fears the sack, saying: "I am worried. I'm not panicking. It's very early."

In an ironic twist, West Ham are said to have placed Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez at the top of their wishlist should Bilic indeed be sacked.

Benitez is understood to have a £5m release clause in his Magpies contract and, after being left unhappy by the club's transfer activity, would be tempted to jump ship.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Bilic: 'Newcastle were the better team'
