West Ham United have reportedly begun considering replacements for manager Slaven Bilic.

The East London outfit are just two games into the new season, but the results have been disappointing.

The Hammers have had a positive summer in regard to the transfer window, having recruited Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez, but the team have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures.

The team's outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford ended in a 4-0 defeat, while last weekend's trip to Southampton ended in agony following a late Charlie Austin penalty.

Bilic, who is in the final year of his contract, was under pressure last season, but the club's co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan decided to keep him on.

Now, according to The Mirror, the club's hierarchy are putting together a contingency plan, and could make a managerial change if results do not improve.

The report claims that Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is still regarded highly among the West Ham board, despite rejecting the club in 2015 to take charge of Real Madrid.