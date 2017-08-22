General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham United consider possible replacements for manager Slaven Bilic?

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United reportedly consider managerial options as pressure intensifies on Slaven Bilic just two games into the Premier League season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 09:13 UK

West Ham United have reportedly begun considering replacements for manager Slaven Bilic.

The East London outfit are just two games into the new season, but the results have been disappointing.

The Hammers have had a positive summer in regard to the transfer window, having recruited Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez, but the team have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures.

The team's outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford ended in a 4-0 defeat, while last weekend's trip to Southampton ended in agony following a late Charlie Austin penalty.

Bilic, who is in the final year of his contract, was under pressure last season, but the club's co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan decided to keep him on.

Now, according to The Mirror, the club's hierarchy are putting together a contingency plan, and could make a managerial change if results do not improve.

The report claims that Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is still regarded highly among the West Ham board, despite rejecting the club in 2015 to take charge of Real Madrid.

William Carvalho takes part in a Portugal training session on November 11, 2013.
Read Next:
Sporting demand £40m for Carvalho?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Charlie Austin, David Gold, David Sullivan, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
West Ham United consider possible replacements for manager Slaven Bilic?
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
West Ham United on verge of William Carvalho capture?
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'will not allow Andy Carroll to leave on loan, but could sell'
Report: Newcastle eyeing Carroll reunionBilic optimistic despite loss at SouthamptonResult: Austin penalty steals late win for SaintsTeam News: Lemina makes Southampton debutReid pens long-term deal with West Ham
Sunderland to make Snodgrass approach?Snodgrass surplus to requirements?Brady: 'Most PL clubs favour rule changes'Sporting demand £40m for Carvalho?West Ham 'considering Danilo move'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 