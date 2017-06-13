New Transfer Talk header

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 'Newcastle United future is undecided'

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will leave the Magpies in this summer's transfer window.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Aleksandar Mitrovic has admitted that he 'does not know' whether he will still be at Newcastle United next season.

The 22-year-old scored nine Premier League goals for the Magpies during the 2015-16 campaign, but he found the back of the net on just four occasions in the Championship last term.

It has been claimed that Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will look to sell Mitrovic this summer, although the Serbian international has said that he would be more than happy to remain at his current club.

"I don't know anything about my future. I heard something about other clubs but for now I just want to rest. I need to prepare for next season," Mitrovic told reporters.

"We will see. If some good offers come in for me - which are also good for the club - over the summer then we will speak about it. If it doesn't happen then I'm still a Newcastle player, I have three years on my contract.

"So we have to speak to the club, to the manager and we will see. Of course I'm happy there. We have a good team there and we are back in the Premier League. But we have to see."

Mitrovic was on the scoresheet in Serbia's 1-1 draw with Wales in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night.

