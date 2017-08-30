West Bromwich Albion confirm the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old defence-minded player will finalise the transfer to The Hawthorns once he receives international clearance.

Krychowiak arrives at the Premier League club from France, where he helped PSG win the Trophee des Champions, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue last season.

"I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy, but this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here," the Poland international told West Brom's official website.

Club chairman John Williams added: "This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities. We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season."

Krychowiak completed his move a matter of hours after the Baggies signed Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on a four-year deal.