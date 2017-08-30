New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion confirm Grzegorz Krychowiak loan deal

Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion confirm the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 18:42 UK

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old defence-minded player will finalise the transfer to The Hawthorns once he receives international clearance.

Krychowiak arrives at the Premier League club from France, where he helped PSG win the Trophee des Champions, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue last season.

"I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy, but this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here," the Poland international told West Brom's official website.

Club chairman John Williams added: "This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities. We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season."

Krychowiak completed his move a matter of hours after the Baggies signed Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on a four-year deal.

Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
Read Next:
Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Grzegorz Krychowiak, John Williams, Kieran Gibbs, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Arsenal 'in pole position for Jonny Evans'
 Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
West Bromwich Albion confirm Grzegorz Krychowiak loan deal
 Nacer Chadli in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Nacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'
West Brom complete Gibbs signingGibbs 'completes West Brom medical'Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'West Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'
Jones, Trippier miss England trainingArsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'West Brom 'agree Kieran Gibbs fee'WBA winger Leko joins Bristol City on loanWest Brom 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
West Bromwich Albion confirm Grzegorz Krychowiak loan deal
 Serge 'friend of Dorothy' Aurier and Sergio Aguero in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Serge Aurier 'granted work permit ahead of Tottenham Hotspur move'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Tottenham Hotspur move for Serge Aurier 'held up by work permit issue'
Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'West Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Report: Draxler still on Arsenal radar
Neymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transferPSG reject Barca bid for Angel di Maria?Result: PSG ease past Saint-Etienne in Paris
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 