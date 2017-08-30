New Transfer Talk header

Phil Brown: 'Southend United in for Josh Wright'

Phil Brown of Southend United looks on during the Sky Bet League 2 Playoff Semi-Final between Stevenage and Southend United at The Lamex Stadium on May 10, 2015
Southend United boss Phil Brown reveals that he is "very interested" in signing free agent Josh Wright following the midfielder's release from Gillingham.
Southend United boss Phil Brown has revealed that he is "very interested" in signing free agent Josh Wright.

The 27-year-old scored 14 times for Gillingham last season, but was released by the Gills earlier this week after a falling-out with head coach Ady Pennock.

Wright's roots are in Essex, and Shrimpers boss Brown has confirmed that he is in the hunt for the midfielder, who has also represented Charlton Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Millwall and Leyton Orient during a well-travelled career.

"I'm very interested in Josh," Brown told the Southend Echo. "He got something like 14 goals last season and goalscoring midfielders are a rarity in any league.

"We have Michael Kightly and Ryan Leonard who have both scored twice already this season but I do think we're short in midfield and Josh would definitely strengthen our squad."

Wright took to Twitter earlier this week to deny suggestions that he refused to sit on the bench for Gillingham's League One match with Southend last weekend.

