Arsenal are 'in pole position' to sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans ahead of Manchester City and Leicester City, according to a report.

Evans has recently been made skipper of West Brom after Darren Fletcher left The Hawthorns for Stoke City.

The Northern Ireland international moved to the Baggies from Manchester United in the summer of 2015, and has scored three times in 65 appearances over the last two seasons.

Leicester City and Manchester City have both been strongly linked with moves for the 29-year-old this summer, but according to The Sun, Arsenal now lead the race for the defender as head coach Arsene Wenger looks to improve his frail back-line.

West Brom, who are expected to be busy in the latter stages of the window, are believed to value Evans in the region of £30m.