Arsenal 'in pole position for Jonny Evans'

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Arsenal are 'in pole position' to sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans ahead of Manchester City and Leicester City, according to a report.
Evans has recently been made skipper of West Brom after Darren Fletcher left The Hawthorns for Stoke City.

The Northern Ireland international moved to the Baggies from Manchester United in the summer of 2015, and has scored three times in 65 appearances over the last two seasons.

Leicester City and Manchester City have both been strongly linked with moves for the 29-year-old this summer, but according to The Sun, Arsenal now lead the race for the defender as head coach Arsene Wenger looks to improve his frail back-line.

West Brom, who are expected to be busy in the latter stages of the window, are believed to value Evans in the region of £30m.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
West Brom complete Gibbs signing
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
 Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
 Nacer Chadli in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
