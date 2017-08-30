Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs edges closer to leaving the club as he completes his medical ahead of a proposed move to West Bromwich Albion.

The two clubs have agreed a fee thought to be worth up to £7m for the defender, who is expected to complete his switch to The Hawthorns later today.

Gibbs will end a 13-year association with the Gunners if the deal does go through having come through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2007.

The England international has since made 230 appearances for the first team, but he has fallen down the pecking order this summer following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac and the emergence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as an option at left wing-back.

Gibbs is set to become the Baggies' sixth signing of the summer, while they are also understood to be on the verge of sealing a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.