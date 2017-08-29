New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion 'agree fee for Kieran Gibbs'

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
West Bromwich Albion reportedly agree a £7m fee for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs after his proposed move to Watford breaks down.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:29 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed a £7m deal to sign Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs.

Gibbs is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium before Thursday's transfer deadline, but his proposed move to Watford is understood to have broken down over personal terms.

The Telegraph now reports that West Brom have moved into pole position for the 27-year-old's signature having seen a £7m bid accepted.

A medical is now expected to take place later today before Gibbs puts pen to paper on the contract, which would end his 13-year association with the Gunners.

Gibbs came through the ranks at Arsenal and has made 230 senior appearances for the club since breaking into the first team in 2007.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2015
