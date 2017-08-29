Watford have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs.
The Hornets recently agreed a fee with the Gunners, who are attempting to offload a handful of fringe players this summer.
Gibbs has made 230 appearances for Arsenal since coming through the club's academy in 2007, but in recent seasons he has struggled to earn a first-team spot under manager Arsene Wenger.
It seemed as though a move to Watford was on the cards, but according to Sky Sports News, the Premier League outfit have pulled out of a deal after failing to agree personal terms with Gibbs.
Reports earlier this month indicated that a number of players on the transfer list are unwilling to take a pay cut.