New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford 'walk away from deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs'

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Watford reportedly pull out of a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs after failing to agree personal terms.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Watford have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs.

The Hornets recently agreed a fee with the Gunners, who are attempting to offload a handful of fringe players this summer.

Gibbs has made 230 appearances for Arsenal since coming through the club's academy in 2007, but in recent seasons he has struggled to earn a first-team spot under manager Arsene Wenger.

It seemed as though a move to Watford was on the cards, but according to Sky Sports News, the Premier League outfit have pulled out of a deal after failing to agree personal terms with Gibbs.

Reports earlier this month indicated that a number of players on the transfer list are unwilling to take a pay cut.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2015
Read Next:
Watford 'pull out of race for Gibbs'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kieran Gibbs, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Nigel Winterburn: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain wants new challenge'
West Brom 'agree Kieran Gibbs fee'Watford 'pull out of deal for Gibbs'Arsenal want Aguero in Sanchez deal?Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Wright wants Wenger to leave Arsenal
Brighton offered Arsenal's Debuchy?Winterburn "lost for words" after Arsenal defeatArsenal 'deny Sanchez has put in transfer request'Ramsey: 'Arsenal have to change'Chelsea 'agree £35m Ox deal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Watford News
Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'agree fee for Kieran Gibbs'
 Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2015
Watford 'walk away from deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs'
 Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
Marco Silva critical of Miguel Britos after sending-off
Result: Watford, Brighton ends in stalemateTeam News: Carrillo on Watford benchWatford, Newcastle move for Slimani?Arsenal accept Watford offer for Gibbs?Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'
Watford confirm loan signing of CarrilloWatford close to signing Andre Carrillo?Gallagher: 'Arter should have been booked'Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?Silva "very satisfied" with Watford win
> Watford Homepage



Tables
 