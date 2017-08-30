Nahki Wells 'nearing Burnley move'

Burnley reportedly near a move for Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

Burnley are reportedly nearing an agreement with Huddersfield Town for the transfer of Nahki Wells.

Last week, Huddersfield boss David Wagner revealed that his club would be prepared to sell Wells in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old scored 10 times in 43 Championship appearances for the Terriers during the 2016-17 campaign, but has dropped down the pecking order at the club following the summer arrivals of Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

According to Sky Sports News, Burnley boss Sean Dyche is an admirer of Wells, and the Clarets are hopeful of completing a deal for the versatile forward before the August 31 deadline.

Wells has not featured for Huddersfield this season as he recovers from ankle surgery.