New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City's Ahmed Musa 'close to agreeing loan move to Hull City'

Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City are reportedly close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Hull City are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the King Power Stadium having scored just five goals in 33 outings.

Musa joined the Premier League club in 2016 from CSKA Moscow for £16m, but it appears that he is on his way out of the door just one year later.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Hull are confident of signing Musa on a season-long loan after holding talks with the Foxes this week.

The Nigerian international played under current Hull boss Leonid Slutsky during the pair's time together at CSKA.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester 'to refuse Jamie Vardy exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ahmed Musa, Leonid Slutsky, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'accept Hull City bid for Nouha Dicko'
 Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City on August 20, 2016
Leicester City's Ahmed Musa 'close to agreeing loan move to Hull City'
 A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City sign Jackson Irvine from Burton Albion
Hull complete Nouha Dicko signingResult: Grosicki stars as Hull overcome BoltonNuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculationWolves reject Hull offer for Dicko?Hull City sign Jon Toral from Arsenal
Hull confirm Kingsley signing from SwanseaOwls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?Slutsky: 'Mason to see a third specialist'Swansea complete Clucas signingSam Clucas undergoing Swansea medical?
> Hull City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'
 Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City on August 20, 2016
Leicester City's Ahmed Musa 'close to agreeing loan move to Hull City'
 Riyad Mahrez clutches the ball during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to make a late swoop for Riyad Mahrez
Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'Drinkwater hands in transfer requestWest Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'
Bakayoko 'not scared' of DrinkwaterChelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?Chelsea 'confident of Drinkwater deal'Leicester 'launch £23m bid for Evans'Leicester 'launch £27m Townsend bid'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 