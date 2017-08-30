Hull City are reportedly close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa.

Hull City are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the King Power Stadium having scored just five goals in 33 outings.

Musa joined the Premier League club in 2016 from CSKA Moscow for £16m, but it appears that he is on his way out of the door just one year later.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Hull are confident of signing Musa on a season-long loan after holding talks with the Foxes this week.

The Nigerian international played under current Hull boss Leonid Slutsky during the pair's time together at CSKA.