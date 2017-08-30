New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'

Bayern Munich's Brazilian defender Rafinha runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match against SV Werder Bremen on December 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Chelsea reportedly consider a deadline-day swoop for Bayern Munich's experienced defender Rafinha.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha is reportedly a deadline-day transfer target for Chelsea.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is still said to be in the market for a new right-sided wing-back after missing out on Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has rejected the London club to join Liverpool.

Conte is said to be desperate for competition for Victor Moses on the right, and according to Bild, the Italian has identified Rafinha as the perfect player to boost his options at Stamford Bridge.

Rafinha, 31, is currently back-up to Joshua Kimmich when it comes to the right-back spot at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea are also said to be hopeful of completing deals for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Everton playmaker Ross Barkley before the summer transfer window closes for business on Thursday night

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Everton reject Chelsea bid for Barkley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafinha, Antonio Conte, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Victor Moses, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Joshua Kimmich, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea improving after slow start to season'
Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Atletico president "optimistic" over CostaEverton reject Chelsea bid for Barkley
Liverpool 'see opening Ox bid rejected'Drinkwater hands in transfer requestChelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Atletico 'make breakthrough in £41m Costa talks'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich's Brazilian defender Rafinha runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match against SV Werder Bremen on December 7, 2013
Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'
 Renato Sanches in action for Benfica on January 31, 2016
Swansea City closing in on signing of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches?
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Swansea City 'unlikely to sign Renato Sanches'
Swansea 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'Liverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Julian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?Bayern keen on PSG playmaker Draxler?Lewandowski "very glad" to win Super Cup
Spurs star Dier on Bayern radar?Result: Bayern win DFL-Supercup on penaltiesLive Commentary: Dortmund 2-2 Bayern - as it happenedResult: Napoli ease to win over BayernLive Commentary: Bayern Munich 0-2 Napoli - as it happened
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 