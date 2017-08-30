Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'

Chelsea reportedly consider a deadline-day swoop for Bayern Munich's experienced defender Rafinha.

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha is reportedly a deadline-day transfer target for Chelsea.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is still said to be in the market for a new right-sided wing-back after missing out on Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has rejected the London club to join Liverpool.

Conte is said to be desperate for competition for Victor Moses on the right, and according to Bild, the Italian has identified Rafinha as the perfect player to boost his options at Stamford Bridge.

Rafinha, 31, is currently back-up to Joshua Kimmich when it comes to the right-back spot at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea are also said to be hopeful of completing deals for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Everton playmaker Ross Barkley before the summer transfer window closes for business on Thursday night