Stoke City have confirmed that Philipp Wollscheid has left the Britannia Stadium to join French club Metz.

Wollscheid, 28, joined Stoke from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after a loan spell with the Potters.

The two-time Germany international made 39 appearances for the English club during the 2015-16 campaign, but spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg, who had the option to make the move permanent this summer.

Wolfsburg rejected the chance to sign Wollscheid, but Stoke have allowed the versatile defender to leave for Metz on a free transfer after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Metz finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, but they are currently bottom of France's top flight after four games of the new season.