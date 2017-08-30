New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Philipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke City

Stoke City confirm that versatile defender Philipp Wollscheid leaves the Britannia Stadium to join French club Metz.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Stoke City have confirmed that Philipp Wollscheid has left the Britannia Stadium to join French club Metz.

Wollscheid, 28, joined Stoke from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after a loan spell with the Potters.

The two-time Germany international made 39 appearances for the English club during the 2015-16 campaign, but spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg, who had the option to make the move permanent this summer.

Wolfsburg rejected the chance to sign Wollscheid, but Stoke have allowed the versatile defender to leave for Metz on a free transfer after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Metz finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, but they are currently bottom of France's top flight after four games of the new season.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
Read Next:
Everton sign Metz striker Mathis
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philipp Wollscheid, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Philipp Wollscheid of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Bournemouth on September 26, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom.
Philipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke City
 Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Stoke City 'revive Fabian Delph interest'
 Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Bojan Krkic 'heading for Alaves on loan'
Wimmer finalises £18m Stoke moveKevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'
Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeHughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signingsStoke 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'
> Stoke City Homepage
More Metz News
Philipp Wollscheid of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Bournemouth on September 26, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom.
Philipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke City
 Emmanuel Riviere in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Newcastle United announce sale of Emmanuel Riviere to Metz
 Emmanuel Riviere in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Metz, Osmanlispor keen on Newcastle United forward Emmanuel Riviere?
Everton sign Metz striker MathisNewcastle plan move for Metz youngster?No lasting damage for Lyon keeper LopesAgent: 'Bayern, Real Madrid want Thill'Result: PSG maintain winning start on Emery's home bow
QPR complete Yeni Ngbakoto signingQPR Ngbakoto bids 'turned down by Metz'Fitness coach Duverne to rejoin VillaMayuka leaves Southampton for MetzCharlton sign Ahmed Kashi from Metz
> Metz Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 