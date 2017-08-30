New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger'

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Leicester City are reportedly considering a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham.
Leicester City are reportedly considering a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham.

The 22-year-old has been made available for transfer by new Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, having featured just twice in the EFL Cup for the Championship side so far this season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes view Graham as an ideal direct replacement for Tom Lawrence, who departed for Derby County in a deal worth around £5m earlier this month.

Craig Shakespeare's side are not alone in their pursuit of the former Aston Villa man, with Hull City, Fulham and Leeds United also said to be interested.

Graham moved to Molineux in 2015 but suffered a serious knee injury in January 2016 that kept him on the sidelines for 15 months.

Wolves striker Nouha Dicko celebrates after scoring the first Wolves goal during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015
Your Comments
