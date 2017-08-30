Sheffield Wednesday sign Joost van Aken

Sheffield Wednesday announce the signing of centre-back Joost van Aken from Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of centre-back Joost van Aken from Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

The 23-year-old, who has arrived at Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee, made 26 appearances for Heerenveen during the 2016-17 campaign, helping the club secure a mid-table finish.

A statement on Wednesday's official website described Van Aken as: "Strong in the air and comfortable in possession, van Aken has been capped three times at international level by the Dutch Under-21s and now adds to the competition in the Owls' backline."

Van Aken could make his Wednesday debut in the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on September 9.

The centre-back has taken the number four shirt for his new club.