Sheffield Wednesday sign Joost van Aken

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday announce the signing of centre-back Joost van Aken from Dutch outfit Heerenveen.
By , European Football Editor
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of centre-back Joost van Aken from Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

The 23-year-old, who has arrived at Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee, made 26 appearances for Heerenveen during the 2016-17 campaign, helping the club secure a mid-table finish.

A statement on Wednesday's official website described Van Aken as: "Strong in the air and comfortable in possession, van Aken has been capped three times at international level by the Dutch Under-21s and now adds to the competition in the Owls' backline."

Van Aken could make his Wednesday debut in the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on September 9.

The centre-back has taken the number four shirt for his new club.

Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid Castilla takes on two Athletic Club B players during the Segunda Division B match against Athletic Club B on February 8, 2015
Martin Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan
