Swansea City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

Swansea City's hopes of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches have reportedly been revived.

It was initially thought that the Premier League club were unlikely to get a deal over the line.

However, according to Sky Sports News, a loan deal is now back on, with the Welsh outfit close to reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga giants, which will include a fee in excess of £2m.

Manager Paul Clement is said to have opened dialogue regarding the transfer by getting in touch with his contacts at the Allianz Arena, where he worked as assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti in 2016.

Sanches, who has been told that he can leave the club on loan, has previously been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.