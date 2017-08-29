Swansea City's hopes of signing Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich have reportedly suffered a blow.
The Swans are understood to have made an audacious bid for the Euro 2016-winning midfielder, who is free to leave the Allianz Arena on loan this summer.
Manager Paul Clement reportedly used his contacts at Bayern - where he was assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti before taking over at the Liberty Stadium - to make the approach.
The likes of AC Milan, AS Monaco and Liverpool have previously been linked with the 20-year-old, who endured a disappointing debut campaign with Bayern.
Sky Sports News reports that Swansea had identified the Portugal international as a possible midfield replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who left the club to join Everton earlier this month.
However, a deal is unlikely to happen before Thursday's transfer deadline, with Monaco thought to be leading the race for his signature.