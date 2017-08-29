Swansea are reportedly unlikely to complete their audacious move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Swansea City's hopes of signing Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich have reportedly suffered a blow.

The Swans are understood to have made an audacious bid for the Euro 2016-winning midfielder, who is free to leave the Allianz Arena on loan this summer.

Manager Paul Clement reportedly used his contacts at Bayern - where he was assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti before taking over at the Liberty Stadium - to make the approach.

The likes of AC Milan, AS Monaco and Liverpool have previously been linked with the 20-year-old, who endured a disappointing debut campaign with Bayern.

Sky Sports News reports that Swansea had identified the Portugal international as a possible midfield replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who left the club to join Everton earlier this month.

However, a deal is unlikely to happen before Thursday's transfer deadline, with Monaco thought to be leading the race for his signature.