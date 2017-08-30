New Transfer Talk header

Ryan Shotton joins Middlesbrough from Birmingham City

Ryan Shotton for Derby County on November 22, 2014
Experienced defender Ryan Shotton joins Middlesbrough from fellow Championship outfit Birmingham City on a three-year contract.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Experienced defender Ryan Shotton has joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham City on a three-year contract.

Shotton, 28, has been strongly linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium since the start of the month.

Middlesbrough have now confirmed that the deal has gone through, although "a confidentiality clause" has prevented the club from disclosing the details of the fee paid to Birmingham for the services of the versatile defender.

Shotton, who started his professional career with Stoke City, joined Birmingham from Derby County last summer.

He has become Middlesbrough's ninth signing of this summer's transfer window, following the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Darren Randolph to the club.

A downbeat Patrick Bamford after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Your Comments
