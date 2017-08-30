Leicester City reportedly have no room for negotiation when it comes to Jamie Vardy.
The England international has been linked to Chelsea and Everton, with the latter prepared to splash £40m on the striker.
Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has made it clear that he wants to bring in a new forward before Thursday's transfer deadline, but Leicester are expected to stand firm.
According to The Mirror, the 2015-16 Premier League champions will block any move for Vardy, who is well aware that he would earn a higher salary and have a better chance of winning silverware elsewhere.
The 30-year-old was pivotal in Leicester's shock title win as he scored 24 goals in the top flight.
Last season, the striker racked up a tally of 13, and he has already scored twice in three appearances this season.