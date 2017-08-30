New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City will reportedly reject any bids for Jamie Vardy amid reports that Chelsea and Everton are circling.
Leicester City reportedly have no room for negotiation when it comes to Jamie Vardy.

The England international has been linked to Chelsea and Everton, with the latter prepared to splash £40m on the striker.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has made it clear that he wants to bring in a new forward before Thursday's transfer deadline, but Leicester are expected to stand firm.

According to The Mirror, the 2015-16 Premier League champions will block any move for Vardy, who is well aware that he would earn a higher salary and have a better chance of winning silverware elsewhere.

The 30-year-old was pivotal in Leicester's shock title win as he scored 24 goals in the top flight.

Last season, the striker racked up a tally of 13, and he has already scored twice in three appearances this season.

