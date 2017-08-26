Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a £40m target for Premier League rivals Everton, according to a report.

Everton will reportedly tempt Leicester City into selling star striker Jamie Vardy by tabling a £40m offer before the transfer window closes.

The Toffees have yet to finish their summer spending, despite already bringing in around £150m worth of new talent to bolster their hopes of cracking the top four.

According to The Mirror, Everton believe that Vardy would welcome a new challenge at this stage in his career, a year on from rejecting an approach from Arsenal.

Premier League champions Chelsea have also been linked with the England international, who has scored twice in his first three Premier League games this season.

Everton have previously missed out on Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud this summer.