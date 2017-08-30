New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'join race for Oumar Niasse'

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Crystal Palace reportedly join the hunt to sign Everton forward Oumar Niasse before the end of the month.
Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Everton outcast Oumar Niasse before the end of the month.

On Sunday, it was claimed that Everton had placed an £8m asking price on the head of the 27-year-old amid interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, according to the The Guardian, the Toffees actually value Niasse at £10m, with Palace considering a move before the transfer window closes for business on Thursday night.

Niasse joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow in February 2016, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

The Senegal international only made five Premier League appearances for the Toffees in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign, however, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

