Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Everton outcast Oumar Niasse before the end of the month.
On Sunday, it was claimed that Everton had placed an £8m asking price on the head of the 27-year-old amid interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.
However, according to the The Guardian, the Toffees actually value Niasse at £10m, with Palace considering a move before the transfer window closes for business on Thursday night.
Niasse joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow in February 2016, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.
The Senegal international only made five Premier League appearances for the Toffees in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign, however, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.