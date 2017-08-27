Everton reportedly set Oumar Niasse's asking price at £8m amid interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton have reportedly slapped an £8m price tag on outcast striker Oumar Niasse.

Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Senegalese forward after their move to recruit Raphael Dwamena from FC Zurich collapsed due to a failed medical, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees are said to be keen to offload Niasse to remove his £80,000-a-week earnings from the wage bill.

The 27-year-old, who joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow during the Roberto Martinez era, has been unable to force his way into Ronald Koeman's plans despite impressing during a loan stint with Hull City last season.

Everton are said to have paid around £13.5m to sign the player on a four-and-a-half year deal in February 2016.