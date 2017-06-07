New Transfer Talk header

Everton manager Ronald Koeman given green light to spend big in summer?

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly given the green light to spend big money in this summer's transfer market.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly been given permission to spend big money ahead of next season.

Koeman has already been linked with a number of signings this summer, with Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and Arsenal forward Lucas Perez all emerging as possible targets.

The Toffees could also see a number of departures, however, and according to the Liverpool Echo, that could lead to a club-record transfer outlay over the next three months.

Koeman already has funds at his disposal, but the sale of Romelu Lukaku would further boost his transfer warchest, as would an exit for Ross Barkley who is yet to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Money will also be generated from the sales of Tom Cleverley and Oumar Niasse, while forward Arouna Kone's free transfer out of the club will free up more space on the wage bill.

Over the course of the 2016-17 campaign, Koeman spent over £75m - with much of that being recouped with the sale of John Stones to Manchester City - but it appears likely that he will pay over that amount ahead of the new campaign in order to put together a squad capable of breaking into the top six in the Premier League.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
