Everton striker Romelu Lukaku intends to join an English club that are competing in the Champions League, with his agent already negotiating with interested parties.

Romelu Lukaku has once again reiterated that he intends to leave Everton this summer and has already got his eyes set on another Premier League club.

The Belgium international revealed in March that he had been offered a contract extension by the Toffees but decided against signing it, preferring to instead keep his options open.

Lukaku has not budged on that stance in the months since, with interest in him continuing to grow during the off-season, and the 24-year-old cryptically revealed on Monday night that his future had now been decided.

Asked to elaborate on his next career step, Lukaku told reporters on Tuesday: "Staying at Everton is not really an option for next season. I am staying calm about everything. There is nothing concrete with another club at the moment, but my agent is busy discussing things.

"I'm not going to make big declarations on my future, but I know where I want to play: in a club who are competing in the Champions League and can win titles in England. Staying in England is best for me. I know the competition, and I've almost reached 100 goals in the league, which is a milestone I want to achieve.

"The Premier League is a dream for me, but I also want to win the Champions League, the FA Cup and other prizes. I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve, and I know where I want to do that.

"My agent is now talking to a club. I know where I want to go, so I'll just stay patient. I know meetings have been arranged, so I'm just waiting for a call. We are now in discussions with the club. We'll see what happens."

Manchester United and Chelsea are understood to be the sides battling it out to land Lukaku's signature, which Everton value at around £100m, but it is his former club who currently have the edge.