Romelu Lukaku questions Everton's ambition to win silverware

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku claims that the club cannot continue to live off past glories and must spend big if they are to match his own ambitions of winning trophies.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he will consider leaving Everton at the end of the season in order to win trophies, as his current club lacks the ambition to do so.

The Belgium international, who recently became the Toffees' all-time leading Premier League scorer, has the offer of a new five-year deal at Goodison Park on the table.

Lukaku has as good as confirmed that he has no intention of extending his current terms, however, laying bare his frustrations in a frank interview and making clear that he wants to join a club that matches his own ambitions.

"Everton as a club have a great history, right?" he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "But the future has to be written. You get me? We always talk about the teams of the 1980s and, if you look, it was great. But we, as players, want the fans talking about us instead of us talking about them. No disrespect but you know what I mean? You cannot only be remembered by scoring goals.

"You want to be remembered by winning trophies. That is what the fans want. So instead of living in the past, you have to think ahead. How this club has to grow, how this club has to improve. Which player does it want to bring in so you can challenge for the big trophies? Sometimes I speak to Vincent Kompany, who was at Manchester City when it all happened. He said, 'Rom, one summer I just came in and boom, boom, boom... Robinho from there, this guy came in, this guy came in'.

"Everyone was criticising them but, at the end, there are two league titles, FA Cup here, League Cups there. That is what we want as players. Stuff is happening. But there were some players we could have got, that I knew the club could have got and they didn't. And they are playing in this league. I'm not saying names but they are doing well."

The contract offered to Lukaku is said to be worth in excess of £130,000 a week, enough to make him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

