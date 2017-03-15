Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Romelu Lukaku this summer after the striker opted against signing a new contract at Everton.

Chelsea are reportedly confident that they will lure Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, three years after selling him to Everton.

The Belgian international was thought to be on the verge of signing a new five-year deal worth £140,000 a week at Goodison Park after his agent Mino Raiola claimed numerous times that it was '99.9% complete'.

However, widespread reports on Tuesday claimed that Lukaku has no intention of putting pen to paper on a new deal, seemingly keeping his options open with two years remaining on his current contract.

According to The Mirror, the latest developments have left Chelsea feeling confident that they can re-sign the 23-year-old, who struggled for game time during his initial three-year spell at the West London outfit.

It is believed that the Blues had a £57m bid for Lukaku rejected last summer, with the Toffees only willing to consider offers of around £75m.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to the striker, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Everton so far this season.