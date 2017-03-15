New Transfer Talk header

Everton chief Farhad Moshiri 'not worried' about Romelu Lukaku's contract snub

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri says that Romelu Lukaku's decision to snub a new contract is "not an issue".
Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has tried to calm fears over Romelu Lukaku's future by playing down the striker's decision to reject a new contract.

Numerous reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that the Belgium international has turned down the offer of a £140,000-a-week contract at Goodison Park.

It appears as though Lukaku has made a U-turn given that his agent Mino Raiola publicly claimed on a handful of occasions that a deal was '99.9% done'.

Despite the striker's current stance, Moshiri is not concerned about losing Everton's star player as he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

"It's not an issue," Moshiri told talkSPORT. "The club is confident with the strong relationship it has with the player and the agent.

"He has over two years left on his contract and the new, improved contract is recognition of what he's done for the club. No-one should worry, he is our player."

Lukaku, who has been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United, has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Toffees so far this season.

