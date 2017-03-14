New Transfer Talk header

Romelu Lukaku decides against signing new Everton deal?

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly tells Everton that he will not sign a new contract at Goodison Park.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 18:00 UK

Striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly told Everton that he does not intend on signing an extension to his current deal at Goodison Park.

His agent Mino Raiola has previously suggested that Lukaku was on the brink of penning a new contract on Merseyside, but it was alleged earlier on Tuesday that there was a dispute over a possible release clause.

According to Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old has now held talks with the club and said that he will not look commit his future to the Toffees.

The Belgian forward is regarded as the club's star player, and he currently sits at the top of the goalscoring charts with 19 goals during the current campaign.

However, he remains keen to feature in the Champions League and with several clubs said to hold an interest in his signature, it appears as though he will bide his time before deciding on the next move of his career.

Lukaku has scored 81 goals in 155 games since making his debut in September 2013.

Willian of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
