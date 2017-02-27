New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Everton, will sign new contract'

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola reveals that his client is close to finalising a new contract at Everton.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of signing a new contract, his agent Mino Raiola has revealed.

The Belgium international was linked with a move away from Goodison Park last summer, but following Ronald Koeman's appointment as manager, the forward stayed put.

In December, Raiola claimed that Lukaku was planning to put pen to paper on a new deal, and now his representative has reiterated that his client is content with life on Merseyside.

When asked by talkSPORT if Lukaku is signing fresh terms, Raiola said: "Yes. [It is] 99.99999999 [done]. We are signing a longer contract, so that is for sure the intention [to stay].

"In football, contracts are not there to be going until the end sometimes, but there is always two parties in the deal. If everybody thinks it is better to move on, then that will be done at that moment. But for this moment, he is signing a contract with Everton."

Lukaku has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

