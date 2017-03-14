New Transfer Talk header

Romelu Lukaku's Everton deal 'held up due to dispute over buyout clause'

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract is reportedly in doubt due to the club's unwillingness to insert a release clause worth less than £90m.
Romelu Lukaku is yet to sign a new deal at Everton due to a reported issue with a buyout clause.

The Belgium international's agent Mino Raiola has claimed numerous times that his client is extremely close to committing his future to the Merseyside outfit.

Despite his claims, there has still not been any official confirmation from the club, and Lukaku himself was recently quoted saying, "No", when asked if he was ready to pen fresh terms.

According to The Telegraph, negotiations over a new contract have hit a snag due to Everton's unwillingness to include a buyout clause of less than £90m.

It is believed that chairman Bill Kenwright is reluctant to insert a clause between £60m and £70m because it would be easier for rivals to swoop in and buy the striker.

If the figure were in the region of £90m, then suitors would have to fork out a world-record bid to land Lukaku's signature.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku 'not ready to sign Everton deal'
