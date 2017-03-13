Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly not yet ready to sign a new five-year contract at the club.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly said that he is not ready to sign a new contract at the club.

The 23-year-old has been tipped to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal for a number of weeks now, with agent Mino Raiola claiming on more than one occasion that the agreement is 99% complete.

However, the contract has not yet been signed, and the forward is reported to have told Belgian sports website Playsports that he is not ready to agree terms at the moment.

Lukaku was questioned on his potential new deal following Everton's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but, when asked if he is ready to sign, he is reported to have said: "No".

Lukaku is the joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season with 19 goals, becoming the first Everton player to reach that tally in the league for more than 30 years.