Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
3-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Mirallas (39'), Schneiderlin (45'), Lukaku (82')
Barry (81')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Yacob (73'), Dawson (88')

Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton move to within two points of sixth-placed Manchester United courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 16:57 UK

Everton have moved to within two points of sixth-placed Manchester United courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Goals from Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin at the end of the first half put the Toffees in control against their top-half rivals before Romelu Lukaku sealed the win late on as Everton extended their 100% home record in 2017.

The match got off to a scrappy start as West Brom looked to prevent Everton from settling into a rhythm, but the hosts should have taken the lead after 16 minutes when Gareth Barry smuggled the ball through for Lukaku, only for the Belgian to slide his finish just past the far post against his former club.

West Brom responded with their first opening moments later when Craig Dawson's cross picked out Darren Fletcher at the back post, but the Baggies skipper could only loop his header into the arms of Joel Robles.

Much of the pre-match talk had surrounded Lukaku, who last week became Everton's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, but it was a difficult first half for the Belgian against an obdurate West Brom defence and he put another effort wide shortly before the half-hour mark.

Space was at a premium in the middle of the pitch as Everton probed for a way through, eventually forcing Ross Barkley into a couple of wayward long-range efforts.

The Baggies drew a first meaningful stop from Robles with just seven minutes remaining of the half when Nacer Chadli's low strike was turned past the post, but Everton were soon back up the other end and finally found the breakthrough moments later.

Barkley's first-time effort from the edge of the area was spilled by Ben Foster, and Mirallas was quickest to react to sweep the rebound home.

The Toffees felt that they should have had a penalty shortly afterwards when Seamus Coleman went to ground inside the area, but their unsuccessful claims were quickly forgotten when they doubled their advantage right on the stroke of half time.

Lukaku cut inside from the right flank and picked out Schneiderlin with a pass into the area, with the Frenchman beating his marker before burying the ball into the corner for his first Everton goal.

West Brom showed very few signs of fighting back from the two-goal deficit when the second half got underway, with Chadli coming closest to a response when his fierce drive was kept out by Robles.

It was Everton who looked the most likely to get the game's third goal, though, and Barkley almost provided it when he twisted and turned inside the penalty area before slamming his finish into the side-netting.

That third goal did arrive with eight minutes remaining, and it was Barkley who was the provider as he stood a cross up into the box for Lukaku to nod home for his 19th league goal of the season - his most ever in a single campaign.

It also took the Belgian level with Harry Kane as the league's top scorer this term, putting the seal on a fifth consecutive home victory in which they have now scored 18 goals and conceded just one.

Everton will now move above Manchester United in sixth with a win against Hull City next weekend, while West Brom slip seven points behind the Toffees having lost back-to-back games for the first time since December.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis: 'We should have killed off Bournemouth'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Barry, Romelu Lukaku, Craig Dawson, Darren Fletcher, Joel Robles, Ross Barkley, Nacer Chadli, Kevin Mirallas, Ben Foster, Seamus Coleman, Morgan Schneiderlin, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman praises Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
Team News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Koeman "will do everything" to keep BarkleyYannick Bolasie undergoes second operation
Schneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stayReport: Everton interested in Udinese youngster
> Everton Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
West Bromwich Albion considering summer move for Chelsea captain John Terry
Team News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesKoeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Pulis 'calm' over contract situationPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" jobSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?
Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsTony Pulis: "We've had an off day"Result: Palace edge out of dropzoneTeam News: Phillips still out for West BromLive Commentary: West Brom 0-2 Palace - as it happened
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 