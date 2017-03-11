Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Live Commentary: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

The hosts come into this match look to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with a win taking the Toffees to within two points of the top six.

West Brom are just four points behind Ronald Koeman's side, though, and are also looking for a response after losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last time out.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
2.02pmEVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Gueye, Valencia, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman

2.02pmEVERTON STARTING XI: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin, Barry, Davies; Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley

2pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's Premier League clash between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park! It is a depleted fixture list this weekend, but these two sides have the chance to close the gap on the teams above them in the table today, with Everton in particular not giving up on a top-six finish just yet. Before we have a closer look at both clubs, though, let's first check out the team news...

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion
 Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman "will do everything" to keep Ross Barkley
Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Yannick Bolasie undergoes second operationSchneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'
Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stayReport: Everton interested in Udinese youngsterAjax captain Klaassen on Everton radar?Koeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'Result: Tottenham strengthen hold on second place
> Everton Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
West Bromwich Albion considering summer move for Chelsea captain John Terry
 West Bromwich Albion's Welsh Head Coach Tony Pulis gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 20
Tony Pulis: Arsene Wenger has done a "remarkable" job at Arsenal
Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Pulis 'calm' over contract situationSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsTony Pulis: "We've had an off day"
Result: Palace edge out of dropzoneTeam News: Phillips still out for West BromLive Commentary: West Brom 0-2 Palace - as it happenedPulis: 'McAuley likely to sign new deal'Tony Pulis a candidate for Leicester job?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 