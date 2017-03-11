Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.
The hosts come into this match look to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with a win taking the Toffees to within two points of the top six.
West Brom are just four points behind Ronald Koeman's side, though, and are also looking for a response after losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last time out.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates below.
2.02pmEVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Gueye, Valencia, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman
2.02pmEVERTON STARTING XI: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin, Barry, Davies; Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley
2pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's Premier League clash between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park! It is a depleted fixture list this weekend, but these two sides have the chance to close the gap on the teams above them in the table today, with Everton in particular not giving up on a top-six finish just yet. Before we have a closer look at both clubs, though, let's first check out the team news...