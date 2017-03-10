New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Gylfi Sigurdsson could be on his way from Swansea City to Everton in the summer, with a report claiming that a £25m bid is likely to be tabled by the Toffees.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 23:04 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a £25m bid for Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to a report.

The Icelandic midfielder has been in inspired form this season once again for the Swans, particularly in recent weeks thanks to three goals and four assists in his last six outings.

Sigurdsson's impressive streak in front of goal has not gone unnoticed, as The Sun claims that the Toffees are tempted to make a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur ace at the end of the campaign.

Everton have spent £66m to bring Morgan Schneiderlin, Yannick Bolasie and ex-Swan Ashley Williams to the club in the past nine months, with further money likely to be splashed in the summer as Koeman continues to reshape his squad.

It is suggested that Sigurdsson will think twice about departing South Wales for a top-four challenger, however, having seen his £8m switch from Hoffenheim to Tottenham in 2012 fall flat.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman "will do everything" to keep Barkley
>
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie, Ronald Koeman, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Williams, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman "will do everything" to keep Ross Barkley
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton must increase gap over West Bromwich Albion'
Yannick Bolasie undergoes second operationSchneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stay
Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngsterAjax captain Klaassen on Everton radar?Koeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'Result: Tottenham strengthen hold on second placeLukaku wants to prove himself in CL
> Everton Homepage
More Swansea City News
Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Paul Clement: 'As many as nine teams in relegation battle'
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement: 'Fernando Llorente a key player for Swansea City'
Narsingh: 'Clement gives me confidence'Markovic: 'Home support is important'Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatClement heaps praise on Fernando LlorentePaul Clement calls for video technology
Result: Llorente denies Burnley at the deathTeam News: Hendrick returns for Burnley against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happenedClement hoping to extend Makelele stayClement gearing up for "crucial period"
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 