Gylfi Sigurdsson could be on his way from Swansea City to Everton in the summer, with a report claiming that a £25m bid is likely to be tabled by the Toffees.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is considering a £25m bid for Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to a report.

The Icelandic midfielder has been in inspired form this season once again for the Swans, particularly in recent weeks thanks to three goals and four assists in his last six outings.

Sigurdsson's impressive streak in front of goal has not gone unnoticed, as The Sun claims that the Toffees are tempted to make a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur ace at the end of the campaign.



Everton have spent £66m to bring Morgan Schneiderlin, Yannick Bolasie and ex-Swan Ashley Williams to the club in the past nine months, with further money likely to be splashed in the summer as Koeman continues to reshape his squad.

It is suggested that Sigurdsson will think twice about departing South Wales for a top-four challenger, however, having seen his £8m switch from Hoffenheim to Tottenham in 2012 fall flat.