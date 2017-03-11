Ronald Koeman makes two changes as Everton host West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Phil Jagielka and Kevin Mirallas come in at the expense of Ramiro Funes Mori and Idrissa Gueye, both of whom find themselves on the bench.

Also among the substitutes is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could feature after spending nine weeks out with an ankle issue.

Enner Valencia's goal against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday is not enough to earn him a start as he is among the substitutes once more.

As for the visiting Baggies, Tony Pulis has opted for three alterations to the side that lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace last time out.

Hal Robson-Kanu is fielded as a lone striker as Salomon Rondon falls to the bench, while Claudio Yacob and James McClean replace James Morrison and Chris Brunt in midfield as they try to end the Toffees' four-game winning streak at home in the league.

The Midlands side remain without the services of Matt Phillips, who continues to suffer from a hamstring problem.

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Baines, Jagielka, Williams; Schneiderlin, Davies, Barry; Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gueye, Valencia, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Chadli, Fletcher, Yacob, McClean; Robson-Kanu

Subs: Olsson, Morrison, Rondon, Brunt, Wilson, Myhill, Field

