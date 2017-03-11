Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
3-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Mirallas (39'), Schneiderlin (45'), Lukaku (82')
Barry (81')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Yacob (73'), Dawson (88')

Team News: Two changes for Everton against West Bromwich Albion

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman makes two changes as Everton host West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Ronald Koeman has made two changes as Everton host West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Phil Jagielka and Kevin Mirallas come in at the expense of Ramiro Funes Mori and Idrissa Gueye, both of whom find themselves on the bench.

Also among the substitutes is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could feature after spending nine weeks out with an ankle issue.

Enner Valencia's goal against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday is not enough to earn him a start as he is among the substitutes once more.

As for the visiting Baggies, Tony Pulis has opted for three alterations to the side that lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace last time out.

Hal Robson-Kanu is fielded as a lone striker as Salomon Rondon falls to the bench, while Claudio Yacob and James McClean replace James Morrison and Chris Brunt in midfield as they try to end the Toffees' four-game winning streak at home in the league.

The Midlands side remain without the services of Matt Phillips, who continues to suffer from a hamstring problem.

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Baines, Jagielka, Williams; Schneiderlin, Davies, Barry; Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Gueye, Valencia, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Chadli, Fletcher, Yacob, McClean; Robson-Kanu
Subs: Olsson, Morrison, Rondon, Brunt, Wilson, Myhill, Field

Keep up to date with proceedings at Goodison Park with Sports Mole's

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Phil Jagielka, Kevin Mirallas, Ramiro Funes Mori, Idrissa Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Enner Valencia, Tony Pulis, Hal Robson-Kanu, Salomon Rondon, Claudio Yacob, James McClean, James Morrison, Chris Brunt, Matt Phillips, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman praises Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley
Team News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Koeman "will do everything" to keep BarkleyYannick Bolasie undergoes second operation
Schneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stayReport: Everton interested in Udinese youngster
> Everton Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
West Bromwich Albion considering summer move for Chelsea captain John Terry
Team News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesKoeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Pulis 'calm' over contract situationPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" jobSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?
Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsTony Pulis: "We've had an off day"Result: Palace edge out of dropzoneTeam News: Phillips still out for West BromLive Commentary: West Brom 0-2 Palace - as it happened
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 