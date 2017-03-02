Everton are reportedly considering a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton are reportedly pondering a summer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Maarten Stekelenburg was bought by Ronald Koeman last summer as a replacement for the departing Tim Howard.

However, after suffering an injury in December, Joel Robles has impressed between the sticks and kept his place as number one.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees still want to buy a new goalkeeper, with Pickford being assessed as a potential target, while Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel is also on the list.

It is believed that Everton wanted to bring in a new shot-stopper in the January window, but due to Robles's form, the hunt was put on hold.

The Merseyside outfit have kept clean sheets in their last two games in all competitions.