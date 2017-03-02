New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'considering move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton are reportedly considering a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Maarten Stekelenburg was bought by Ronald Koeman last summer as a replacement for the departing Tim Howard.

However, after suffering an injury in December, Joel Robles has impressed between the sticks and kept his place as number one.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees still want to buy a new goalkeeper, with Pickford being assessed as a potential target, while Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel is also on the list.

It is believed that Everton wanted to bring in a new shot-stopper in the January window, but due to Robles's form, the hunt was put on hold.

The Merseyside outfit have kept clean sheets in their last two games in all competitions.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
