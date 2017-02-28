General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Duncan Ferguson: 'I would like to be Everton manager in the future'

Ex-Everton player Duncan Ferguson looks on as the memory of the late Gary Speed is honoured prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Stoke City at Goodison Park on December 4, 2011
Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson admits that becoming manager of the club one day would be a "dream" come true.
Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson has admitted that he wants to manage the club at some point in the future.

The 45-year-old enjoyed two separate spells at Goodison Park during his playing career, scoring 72 goals in 273 appearances including 60 in the Premier League - a club record which has recently been equalled by Romelu Lukaku.

Ferguson talked up the qualities of current boss Ronald Koeman, but revealed that he "dreams" of taking over the top job one day.

"I think one day that will be a progression but I'm happy with what I'm doing at the moment. It's a fantastic job and I'm at the best club in the world," he told Sky Sports News.

"That's the future, isn't it. It's a dream. Everyone dreams about being Everton manager. I'm no different from anyone else but, of course, we've got a fantastic manager and I hope that he continues and stays here for a very long time.

"He's been brilliant. I cannot talk highly enough about him, and his brother, they [have] helped me, encouraged me, they've given me more sessions, they've got me more involved, so really I can't thank them enough."

Ferguson joined the club's academy as a coach in October 2011 before working his way up through the Under-18s and to the first team.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
