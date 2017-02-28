Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney would make the club "stronger" if he were to rejoin the club.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hinted that the club would be interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney after claiming that his team would be "stronger" with the forward in it.

The England skipper was recently linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, but last week he released a statement confirming that he is staying at Old Trafford.

Rooney's future is likely to be a talking point when the transfer window reopens in the summer due to his limited time on the pitch for United this season.

Recent reports claimed that Everton had a bid for the 31-year-old rejected by the Red Devils in January, and now Koeman has talked up his potential target, who began his career at the Merseyside outfit before signing for United in 2004.

"I believe that Rooney is still playing at a high level. I think he made a good choice to stay at Man United and stay in the Premier League because he still has two/three years in front of him to play at a high football level," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"What happens at the end of the season? I don't know. In my opinion he's one of the players who can make Everton more stronger than Everton is.

"It's all about what the player likes, what Man United need to do. We are not involved in that project but every player that we think can make the team stronger is welcome to Everton."

Rooney has started just eight Premier League games for United this season.