General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Gary Neville: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic is carrying Manchester United'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville admits that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "carrying" the team at the moment.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 22:00 UK

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has admitted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "carrying" the team at the moment.

The 35-year-old has scored more goals, created more chances and played more minutes than any other United player so far this season, most recently hitting a match-winning brace to fire his side to EFL Cup glory on Sunday.

Those two goals took his tally for the campaign to 26, and Neville expressed concern at how the team will fare should Ibrahimovic leave at the end of the season.

"He has to play every game at the moment. I've seen it over the years at United, they need players that have huge personality and character. You think of Bryan Robson or Roy Keane or Cristiano Ronaldo, even Wayne Rooney from three or four years ago when he was playing every single week," he told Sky Sports News.

"You look at Paul Pogba, who I don't think is playing particularly well, who has got a big personality, but I think of Ibrahimovic and Rooney leaving potentially in the next 18 months, and there's a huge void there to fill. Ibrahimovic is definitely carrying them at the moment. The other players on his team will look at him in the tunnel and they'll just feel confident by him being there.

"Over the last three years, United have lacked personality and character. In him they've got someone who believes and does everything he says he's going to do. Jose Mourinho needs to look at how he replaces that personality and that character at some point in the next 18 months because he's unbelievable at what he's doing at that club at the moment."

Ibrahimovic has now scored seven goals in his last six games for United.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Raiola coy on Ibrahimovic future
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gary Neville, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I will retire at the top'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jamie Carragher hails "special" Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Neville: 'Ibrahimovic carrying Man Utd'Ibrahimovic non-committal over futureRaiola coy on Ibrahimovic futureIbrahimovic: 'Champions League irrelevant'Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'
Smalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup winIbrahimovic aims dig at United rivalsMourinho hopeful over new Ibrahimovic dealClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 