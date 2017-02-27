General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I will retire at the top'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to retire at the top of his game amid increasing speculation over his future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to retire from football when his level of performance begins to drop.

The 35-year-old has shown no signs of his advancing years during his debut campaign in English football so far, scoring 26 goals in all competitions including a match-winning brace to fire United to EFL Cup glory at the expense of Southampton on Sunday.

Speculation over whether the Swede will stay at Old Trafford for another year has rumbled on throughout the campaign, but Ibrahimovic insists that he will stay at the top of the game until he can no longer cut it.

Asked whether the only way was down if he left Old Trafford, Ibrahimovic told reporters: "For me, or the club? I will stop on top. I will not play one game by being Ibrahimovic and for what I did before. If I don't perform, if I don't bring results, I will not play. I will not be like other players, playing because they make a great career and name and they are still playing because they are who they are.

"I will play as long as I can bring results. People always say I'm difficult to handle and that I have a different character, but still I won wherever I went. I look good. I know I look good. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel like an animal. I feel like a lion. I feel in good shape. I train hard.

"People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard. I have an objective every season I go into. And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train - that is how I achieve what I achieve. I'm from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work, not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want."

Ibrahimovic has so far refused to confirm whether or not he will stay at the club for a second season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic non-committal over future
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic non-committal over Manchester United future
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I will retire at the top'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
Raiola coy on Ibrahimovic futureIbrahimovic: 'Champions League irrelevant'Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Smalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup winIbrahimovic aims dig at United rivals
Mourinho hopeful over new Ibrahimovic dealClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" IbrahimovicCarrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147554322249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142643-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 