Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to confirm or deny whether he will stay at the club beyond the end of the current season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to confirm that he will stay at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

The 35-year-old has the option of a further year at Old Trafford, and manager Jose Mourinho once again implored the Swede to commit to the club following his match-winning brace in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Ibrahimovic has now scored 26 goals in all competitions this term, but when questioned on his future the veteran striker refused to give a definitive answer.

"Let's see what happens. I think in your career you have moments. I did not come to England before because it was not the moment. I came when I thought it was the moment and the moment was there. If we speak about the coach, England, the Premier League, the club has to thank him because he called me and asked me to come here, otherwise I would not have been here," he told reporters.

"Even my two kids wanted to see me play at United. I had my mind somewhere else. Before, everything was coming on top of the table, then Jose called. I have a special relationship with him. When he called it was basically, 'tell me what number I should wear'. My mind was not here. Then my kids started to bump my head and Jose called, then I am here.

"In my head I'm never satisfied - I always want more. I'm hungry to do more. That is my mentality. I'm not satisfied with what I'm doing - I always want more. This is my 32nd trophy. I've been in five different countries, I've been in the best clubs in the world and I'm repeating every year, what I am doing. This is another chapter in my career."

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola was also coy when asked about his client's next move.