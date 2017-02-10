Jose Mourinho "totally convinced" of Zlatan Ibrahimovic stay

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he is "totally convinced" that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the club for at least another season.
The 35-year-old has been in fine form since joining United last summer, scoring 20 goals in all competitions including 15 in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola last week suggested that the Swede could be interested in a move to Napoli at the end of the season, but Mourinho brushed off the possibility of losing his star striker.

"I'm totally convinced he is going to stay. He came with the intention to stay two years, but in the minds of everyone the first year is going better than every expectation," he told reporters.

"He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him, in a fantastic way, probably the last year of his career at the highest level.

"So I'm convinced that he's staying, he's adapted to the club, to the situation. I don't see any problem with his family. I gave him the possibility of a few days off to go to Sweden, but he doesn't want to, he prefers to stay here, so I'm totally convinced he is going to stay."

Ibrahimovic's strike against Leicester City last weekend saw him become the oldest player to ever reach 15 goals in a single Premier League season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
