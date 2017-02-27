General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Mino Raiola refuses to shed light on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Mino Raiola, the agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, refuses to shed light on whether his client will remain at Manchester United next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 16:51 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has refused to rule out the possibility of the striker leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Swede took his goal tally for the season to 26 on Sunday as his brace helped his side seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

Ibrahimovic penned a one-year deal at Old Trafford last summer and has the option to stay for a second year, but agent Mino Raiola refused to give any indication as to his client's future.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, told talkSPORT: "I never speak about contract details with the press - I think that's something between the player, the club and myself. I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we'll see what happens next year.

"I don't disclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens. We're now concentrating on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too. So let's just try to give the fans some more cups."

The 35-year-old striker has won upwards of 30 trophies so far in a career spanning the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, and England.

Matthew Le Tissier at the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 21, 2014
Read Next:
Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Mino Raiola refuses to shed light on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal sees Manchester United win EFL Cup
Ibrahimovic: 'Champions League irrelevant'Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Smalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup winIbrahimovic aims dig at United rivalsMourinho hopeful over new Ibrahimovic deal
Claude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" IbrahimovicCarrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Team News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup Final
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 