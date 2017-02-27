Mino Raiola, the agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, refuses to shed light on whether his client will remain at Manchester United next season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has refused to rule out the possibility of the striker leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Swede took his goal tally for the season to 26 on Sunday as his brace helped his side seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

Ibrahimovic penned a one-year deal at Old Trafford last summer and has the option to stay for a second year, but agent Mino Raiola refused to give any indication as to his client's future.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, told talkSPORT: "I never speak about contract details with the press - I think that's something between the player, the club and myself. I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we'll see what happens next year.

"I don't disclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens. We're now concentrating on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too. So let's just try to give the fans some more cups."

The 35-year-old striker has won upwards of 30 trophies so far in a career spanning the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, and England.