Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Matt Le Tissier: 'Southampton's offside goal would have stood for Man United'

Matthew Le Tissier at the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 21, 2014
Matt Le Tissier believes that Southampton's goal would not have been wrongfully ruled offside if Manchester United had scored it in the EFL Cup final.
Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Matt Le Tissier has claimed that Southampton's opening goal would not have been ruled offside had Manchester United scored it during Sunday's EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Manolo Gabbiadini put the Saints ahead in the 11th minute by nudging the ball home from close range, but it was wrongfully ruled offisde by the linesman.

Claude Puel's men pegged back United's two-goal lead to 2-2 thanks to Gabbiadini, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 87th-minute strike sealed victory for the Red Devils.

Le Tissier believes that Jose Mourinho's side would not have been as unlucky as Southampton if the situation was reversed.

"The history of football shows you the bigger clubs get a lot more decisions in their favour than the small ones," Le Tissier told talkSPORT. "[If United had scored] it wouldn't have been given offside, I genuinely think that. The flag wouldn't have gone up in the first place.

"Big teams get so many more decision you (Max) must see that, surely? Do you think that officials are just not very good and that was a genuine mistake? There are certain decisions where the margins are so close, you can understand why mistakes are made."

Southampton have not won silverware since the Football League Trophy in 2010.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho hails "outstanding" Ibrahimovic
