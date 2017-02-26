Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes aim at Manchester United's rivals after EFL Cup success

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes a swipe at Manchester United's rivals after winning the EFL Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 09:31 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken a swipe at Manchester United's rivals after guiding his team to EFL Cup victory at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho's side relinquished a two-goal lead but thanks to an 87th-minute header from the Swede, the Red Devils sealed a 3-2 triumph over Southampton.

Manolo Gabbiadini was the star man for the Saints as he scored both their goals, keeping them in the tie until Ibrahimovic's winner in the closing stages of the clash.

The 25-year-old Italian also put Southampton ahead in the 11th minute, but his goal was wrongfully ruled offside by the linesman.

In the end, United went home with the trophy - their fifth in the League Cup - and are now equal with Liverpool on major silverware won.

After the match, Ibrahimovic, who sealed the Community Shield on his competitive debut in August, made a dig at the club's rivals, claiming that he has won more trophies in his first season than some other clubs have in a decade.

"It is my second trophy with the club and after seven months we have two trophies and I am happy, this is why I came, I came to win and I'm winning, it is all about bringing the club back to where it belongs and that is winning trophies," the 35-year-old told ITV Sport.

"It says we believe in what we are doing, we keep going, training hard, we make sacrifices and we are winning. After seven months I have two trophies with this club, there are other clubs who didn't win for 10 years."

United could add more silverware to their cabinet this season as they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League crown.

