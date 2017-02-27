New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Qualifying for Champions League will not affect my future'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Manchester United do not need to qualify for the Champions League in order to keep him.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that his Manchester United future is not dependent on the club qualifying for the Champions League.

The former Sweden international has an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months when it expires in the summer, but he has not yet decided to sign on the dotted line.

Since joining the Red Devils on a free transfer last year after ending a four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals in 38 appearances.

The ex-Barcelona forward was instrumental in helping United win the EFL Cup on Sunday as he scored twice, including the 87th-minute winner, to earn a 3-2 victory over Southampton.

After the match, questions soon turned to his future and when asked by reporters if he would be more inclined to stay if United qualify for next season's Champions League, Ibrahimovic said: "No, it's not about that.

"I came here and the club wasn't in the Champions League, so it had nothing to do with the Champions League. So somebody made up a story that if they don't qualify for the Champions League I will not extend. It has nothing to do with that.

"Let's see what happens. I mean the moment, how I feel, the situation, we have another two months of the season to go, because according to many I could not do what I've been doing."

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of the top four.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic aims dig at United rivals
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal sees Manchester United win EFL Cup
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes aim at Manchester United's rivals after EFL Cup success
Ibrahimovic: 'Champions League irrelevant'Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Smalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup winMourinho hopeful over new Ibrahimovic dealClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'
Mourinho hails "outstanding" IbrahimovicCarrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Team News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalCantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngsters
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 