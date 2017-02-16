Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-0
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88' pen.)
Martial (47'), Herrera (58'), Lingard (67'), Pogba (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pajot (64')

Roy Keane criticises Paul Pogba antics

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United legend Roy Keane describes the antics of Paul Pogba and his brother Florentin Pogba before their Europa League clash at Old Trafford as "nonsense".
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has criticised the antics of Paul Pogba when he met his brother Florentin Pogba before the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Pogba brothers were seen warmly greeting each other prior to the last-32 first leg, which United won 3-0 courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick, while they also left the pitch together at half time.

Keane acknowledged that the pair were focused on the game once the whistle blew, but described their behaviour beforehand as "nonsense".

Asked if seeing the situation had bothered him, Keane told ITV: "Yeah, it does. Listen, the boy, Pogba, he's a bit of a free spirit, a bit of a character. But I think it was a little bit over the top tonight - before the game and at half time.

"They've spoken more tonight than I have to any of my brothers in the last five years, so it's all a bit strange. I think when the game started they were focused on the game. But all this stuff before and after the game, a lot of nonsense - but that's the modern player, I'm afraid."

United's Pogba described the experience of playing against his brother as "magic".

Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba in action during the Europa League match between Manchester United and Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
