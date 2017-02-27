New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck tells Everton that they must spend big money in order to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 15:59 UK

Anderlecht Herman Van Holsbeeck has told Everton that they will have to pay in excess of £15m to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The highly-rated Belgian has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs, but he has previously talked up a switch to Goodison Park.

However, the Toffees have been warned that they will have to pay more than the £15m which Leicester City spent on Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during the January transfer window.

Van Holsbeeck told VTM Nieuws: "It will have to be much more than the €17m (£15m) Genk received for Wilfred Ndidi.

"I have a sum in my head but I will not say. Everything depends on the clubs to come. I think a transfer must always be a win-win situation.

"For the player, the club that buys and the club that sells. His entourage has always been correct with us, so we will be right with him."

The 19-year-old Belgian international has already made 156 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring 28 goals.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Youri Tielemans hints at Everton move
>
View our homepages for Youri Tielemans, Herman van Holsbeeck, Wilfred Ndidi, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Agent: 'Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Everton, will sign new contract'
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: 'European qualification really important for Everton'
Moyes: 'Sunderland lacking quality'Koeman unhappy with second-half displayGueye "happy" with first PL goalResult: Everton win to extend unbeaten PL runTeam News: Romelu Lukaku starts for Everton
Live Commentary: Everton 2-0 Sunderland - as it happenedKoeman expecting "difficult" Sunderland testEverton 'made January bid for Rooney'Koeman "really happy" with Barkley formRoss Barkley sets goals, assists target
> Everton Homepage
More Anderlecht News
Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Youri Tielemans hints at Everton moveAnderlecht winger 'on Liverpool radar'Man United 'step up Tielemans interest'West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'QPR confirm Idrissa Sylla arrival
Report: QPR agree fee for Idrissa SyllaWatford bring in Italian striker OkakaWatford 'agree deal for Stefano Okaka'Wolves 'bid £5m for Idrissa Sylla'Burnley sign Defour for club-record fee
> Anderlecht Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 