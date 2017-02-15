Former Manchester United target Youri Tielemans admits that joining a club like Everton is "what is best" for a player of his stature.

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has hinted that he would be open to joining Everton at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a string of Premier League clubs in the recent past, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tielemans has been in inspired form once again this term, scoring nine times and setting up seven more for his teammates in 24 Belgian top-flight appearances, leading to further talk of a move to English football with Everton.

Former Belgium international Marc Degryse recently urged his compatriot to join a club in the stature of the Toffees, rather than one of the more established top-four sides, and Tielemans is happy to take that advice on board.

"It's what's best to progress step by step," he told Belgian radio show La Tribune. "What Marc says, it's good to not burn steps and to avoid ending up on the bench and not getting game time.

"It's what's best for every footballer, I think. I, however, don't have a preference league wise."

Tielemans, under contract with Anderlecht until 2020, was watched by Man United scouts prior to the January transfer window but no official bid was made.